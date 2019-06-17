ContraFect Announces ASM Microbe 2019 Outstanding Abstract Award and Presentation of New Data

YONKERS, N.Y., June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of biologic therapies for life-threatening, drug-resistant infectious diseases, today announced that the abstract entitled "PK-PD Relationship and PK Driver of Efficacy of the Novel Antibacterial Lysin Exebacase (CF-301) in Pre-Clinical Models", has been selected for an Outstanding Abstract Award sponsored by the American Society for Microbiology (ASM) and determined by the ASM Microbe Program Committee. In addition, ContraFect will present novel data on exebacase, its lead lysin product candidate and its Gram-negative lysin discovery program at ASM Microbe 2019, to be held from June 20-24, 2019, in San Francisco.



The Outstanding Abstract Award is dedicated to highlighting a limited number of outstanding abstracts selected from eight different areas of focus at ASM Microbe. The abstract selected for this award details the pharmacokinetic properties of exebacase with respect to efficacy demonstrated in animal models. This Outstanding Abstract Award will be bestowed on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. PST in 203/204 South 3.

The company's presentations include results from new in vivo and in vitro studies of its lead lysin exebacase and lysins targeting Gram-negative pathogens. Data will be presented which demonstrate the activity of exebacase, used in addition to daptomycin, in several different in vivo models of Staphylococcus aureus (Staph aureus) infection and in an in vitro endocardial vegetation model. ContraFect will also present data from its Gram-negative lysin discovery program demonstrating the bactericidal effects, synergy with antibiotics, and antibiofilm effects of its lysins against Pseudomonas aeruginosa (P. aeruginosa) in human serum.

"We are excited to present additional preclinical data at ASM Microbe which further underpin our Phase 2 clinical results, where we demonstrated that the addition of exebacase to standard of care (SOC) antibiotics has the potential to improve clinical outcomes for patients with Staph aureus bacteremia, particularly for those with methicillin-resistant Staph aureus, or MRSA," said Cara Cassino, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of Research and Development at ContraFect. "We also look forward to presenting new data on our lead Gram-negative lysins against P. aeruginosa. These data further highlight the therapeutic potential of direct lytic agents against a range of dangerous Gram-negative pathogens."

Presentation Details:

Presentation Title: Pharmacodynamic Assessment of Lysin CF-301 (exebacase) in Addition to Daptomycin against Staphylococcus aureus in the Neutropenic Murine Thigh Infection Model

Session: AAR07 – Preclinical Antimicrobial Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics

Session Day & Time: Friday, June 21, 2019, 10:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. PST

Poster Board Number: FRIDAY - AAR-768

Presentation Title: PK-PD Relationship and PK Driver of Efficacy of the Novel Antibacterial Lysin Exebacase (CF-301) in Pre-Clinical Models

Session: AAR07 – Preclinical Antimicrobial Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics

Session Day & Time: Friday, June 21, 2019, 10:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. PST

Poster Board Number: FRIDAY - AAR-775



Presentation Title: Bacteriophage Lysin CF-301 (Exebacase) in Addition to Daptomycin in a Simulated Endocardial Vegetation (SEV) PK/PD Model

Session: AAR06 – Novel Approaches: Therapies, Diagnostics and Drug Discovery: Biologics

Session Day & Time: Sunday, June 23, 2019: 10:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. PST

Poster Board Number: SUNDAY - AAR-671

Presentation Title: CF-301 and Daptomycin Treatment of Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus Associated Experimental Osteomyelitis

Session: AAR06 – Novel Approaches: Therapies, Diagnostics and Drug Discovery: Biologics

Session Day & Time: Sunday, June 23, 2019: 10:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. PST

Poster Board Number: SUNDAY - AAR-679

Presentation Title: Lysins Exhibit Potent Bactericidal Activity, Synergy and Antibiofilm Effects against Pseudomonas aeruginosa in Human Serum and Pulmonary Surfactant

Session: AAR07 - To Kill A Biofilm - Novel Therapeutic Approaches

Session Day & Time: Sunday, June 23, 2019: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PST

Poster Board Number: SUNDAY - AAR-695

The abstracts can be accessed through the ASM Microbe website . Following the meeting, the presentation posters will be available on the ContraFect website .

About ContraFect:

ContraFect is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing differentiated biologic therapies for life-threatening, drug-resistant infectious diseases, particularly those treated in hospital settings. An estimated 700,000 deaths worldwide each year are attributed to antimicrobial-resistant infections. We intend to address life threatening infections using our therapeutic product candidates from our platform of direct lytic agents (DLAs), which include lysins and amurin peptides. Lysins are a new therapeutic class of DLAs derived from bacteriophage which are recombinantly produced, antimicrobial proteins with a novel mechanism of action associated with the rapid killing of target bacteria, eradication of biofilms and synergy with conventional antibiotics. We believe that the properties of our lysins will make them suitable for targeting antibiotic-resistant organisms, such as Staph aureus and P. Aeruginosa, which can cause serious infections such as bacteremia, pneumonia and osteomyelitis. We have clinically completed a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis with our lead lysin candidate, exebacase (CF-301) which is the first lysin to enter clinical studies in the U.S.

About Exebacase (CF-301):

Exebacase (CF-301) is a recombinantly-produced lysin (cell wall hydrolase enzyme) with potent bactericidal activity against Staph aureus, a major cause of blood stream infections (BSIs) also known as bacteremia. Exebacase has the potential to be a first-in-class treatment for Staph aureus bacteremia. It has a novel, rapid, and specific mechanism of bactericidal action against Staph aureus. By targeting a conserved region of the cell wall that is vital to bacteria, resistance is less likely to develop to exebacase. In addition, in vitro and in vivo experiments have shown that exebacase is highly active against biofilms which complicate Staph aureus infections. Exebacase was licensed from The Rockefeller University and is being developed at ContraFect.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains, and our officers and representatives may make from time to time, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "projects," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "potential," "promise" or similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's ability to discover and develop differentiated biological therapies for life-threatening, drug-resistant infectious diseases, whether the data on exebacase and its Gram-negative lysin discovery program presented at ASM Microbe 2019 is novel, statements made regarding in vivo and in vitro studies, whether the Phase 2 clinical results demonstrated that the addition of exebacase to SOC antibiotics has the potential to improve clinical outcomes for patients with Staph aureus bacteremia, particularly for those with MRSA, whether the data underpins the Phase 2 results, whether the data further highlights the therapeutic potential of direct lytic agents against a range of dangerous Gram-negative pathogens, information provided regarding presentations, the Company's ability to address life threatening infections using its therapeutic product candidates from its DLA platform which includes lysins and amurin peptides, whether lysins are a new therapeutic class of DLAs derived from bacteriophage which are recombinantly produced, antimicrobial proteins with a novel mechanism of action associated with the rapid killing of target bacteria, eradication of biofilms and synergy with conventional antibiotics, whether the properties of the Company's lysins will make them suitable for targeting antibiotic-resistant organisms, such as Staph aureus and P. aeruginosa, whether exebacase has the potential to be a first-in-class treatment for Staph aureus bacteremia and whether exebacase is highly active against biofilms which complicate Staph aureus infections. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on ContraFect's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans, strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond ContraFect's control, including those detailed in ContraFect's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others, our ability to develop treatments for drug-resistant infectious diseases. Any forward-looking statement made by ContraFect in this press release is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable law, ContraFect expressly disclaims any obligations to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.



Investor Relations Contacts:

Michael Messinger

ContraFect Corporation

Tel: 914-207-2300

Email: mmessinger@contrafect.com

Lauren Stival

Stern Investor Relations

Tel: 212-362-1200

Email: lauren.stival@sternir.com