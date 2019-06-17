AK Steel Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Release Date

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) said today that it plans to release its second quarter 2019 financial results following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, July 29, 2019.



AK Steel will also provide live listening access on the Internet to its earnings conference call to be held at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Access to the webcast will be available from the home page of the company's website at www.aksteel.com. Presentation slides will also be available on the webcast link and under the Investor Presentations section on the website. The webcast will be archived on the company's website following the call for three months and will be accessible from the Investor News and Events section.



AK Steel

AK Steel is a leading producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steel products, primarily for the automotive, infrastructure and manufacturing, including electrical power, and distributors and converters markets. Through its subsidiaries, the company also provides customer solutions with carbon and stainless steel tubing products, die design and tooling, and hot- and cold-stamped components. Headquartered in West Chester, Ohio (Greater Cincinnati), the company has approximately 9,500 employees at manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and facilities in Western Europe. Additional information about AK Steel is available at www.aksteel.com.

