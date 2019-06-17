Libero Copper Announces New Board Member

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Libero Copper Corporation (TSXV:LBC, OTCQB:LBCMF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Bill Bennett to the Libero Copper Board of Directors. Mr. Bennett was unanimously elected at Libero Copper's Annual General Meeting held on June 13, 2019.



Mr. Bennett was a government MLA in British Colombia for sixteen years in the Riding of Kootenay East and was named BC Mines Minister three separate times. He led the BC government's efforts over many years to restore BC's competitiveness for mining investment, including having improved BC's permitting process and helping to launch BC's First Nations mine revenue sharing program. There are few people in Canada who have such a strong combined knowledge of government processes, the mining industry and First Nations. Mr. Bennett will be instrumental in progressing the Big Red project in British Columbia as we commence exploration.

The current Board of Directors now includes Bill Bennett, Rob Pease, Jay Sujir and Ian Slater.

Libero Copper has granted 1,500,000 incentive stock options to directors and employees at an exercise price of $0.10 expiring December 11, 2023.

About Libero Copper

Libero Copper is acquiring high-quality copper deposits with significant resources but without any fatal flaws or significant holding costs and exceptional copper exploration properties in the Americas. These assets are being advanced and de-risked by a seasoned team to minimize dilution and maximize shareholder value. The portfolio currently includes the Big Red exploration project in Canada, the Tomichi deposit in the United States and the Mocoa deposit in Colombia which both contain large inferred mineral resources. In total the properties contain 7.9 billion pounds of copper and 1.1 billion pounds of molybdenum.

Additional Information