VBI Vaccines to Host Conference Call Tomorrow to Review PROTECT Phase 3 Clinical Data for Sci-B-Vac®

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) ("VBI"), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines, will host a conference call and webcast tomorrow morning, June 17, 2019, at 8:00 AM ET. Management looks forward to reviewing top-line data from PROTECT, one of two pivotal Phase 3 studies for Sci-B-Vac®, the company's trivalent hepatitis B vaccine.



Conference Call and Webcast Details

The live webcast and slide presentation can be accessed via the Events/Presentations page in the investors section of the company's website, https://www.vbivaccines.com/investors/events-presentations/, or by clicking this link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/7ryhzgu2.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company's website for 90 days following the live conference call.

To listen to the live conference call, please dial:

- Toll-free U.S. & Canada Dial-In: (866) 602-1050

- International Dial-In: (409) 231-2052

- Conference ID: 7639339

About Sci-B-Vac®

Sci-B-Vac® is a trivalent hepatitis B vaccine, which is approved for use in Israel and 10 other countries and is currently in a pivotal Phase 3 program in the U.S., Europe, and Canada. This pivotal Phase 3 program consists of two studies, the PROTECT study and the CONSTANT study. Top-line data from the CONSTANT study is expected around year-end 2019. Commercial product distribution data estimates that over 500,000 infants and adults have been safely vaccinated with Sci-B-Vac® in Israel and other markets where the vaccine is approved. In contrast to second-generation hepatitis B vaccines, which contain only one surface antigen (the S antigen) of the hepatitis B virus, Sci-B-Vac® is a trivalent vaccine that contains the S antigen and the pre-S1 and pre-S2 surface antigens. Published data demonstrates that T cell responses to pre-S1 and pre-S2 antigens can further boost responses to the S antigen, resulting in a more immunogenic response.

About Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B is an infection of the liver caused by the Hepatitis B virus (HBV), and is characterized by liver inflammation, injury, and cell death. The disease can present acutely and resolve on its own, or it can progress to a chronic state. According to the World Health Organization ("WHO"), more than 880,000 people die each year due to HBV-related complications, including cirrhosis and liver cancer, as currently available treatments generate a functional cure in less than 20 percent of those treated. Primary prevention by vaccination, therefore, is considered the best way to control hepatitis B infection.

About VBI Vaccines Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a next generation of vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology. VBI is advancing the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B, with the only commercially-approved trivalent hepatitis B vaccine, Sci-B-Vac®, which is approved for use in Israel and 10 other countries and is currently in a Phase 3 program in the U.S., Europe, and Canada, and with an immunotherapeutic in development for a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. VBI's eVLP Platform technology allows for the development of enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response. Integrating its cytomegalovirus (CMV) expertise with the eVLP platform technology, VBI's lead eVLP program candidates include a prophylactic CMV vaccine candidate and a glioblastoma (GBM) vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate. VBI is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with research operations in Ottawa, Canada and research and manufacturing facilities in Rehovot, Israel.

