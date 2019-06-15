Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Indivior, Boston Scientific, KushCo, and Nabriva and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Indivior PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, KushCo Holdings, Inc., and Nabriva Therapeutics plc. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Indivior PLC (OTC:INVVY)

Class Period: March 10, 2015 - April 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 24, 2019

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Indivior and its executives engaged in an illicit nationwide scheme to increase prescriptions of Suboxone Film; (2) Indivior illegally obtained billions of dollars in revenue from Suboxone Film prescriptions by deceiving health care providers and health care benefit programs; (3) as a result of the aforementioned misconduct, Indivior would face felony charges; and (4) due to the foregoing, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Indivior class action go to: http://bespc.com/invvy/ .

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Class Period: February 26, 2015 - April 16, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 24, 2019

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Boston Scientific's surgical mesh products indicated for the transvaginal repair of POP were unsafe; (2) accordingly, Boston Scientific's continued marketing and sales of these devices in the United States was unlikely to be sustainable; (3) separately, the company had sold vaginal mesh implants containing counterfeit or adulterated resin products imported from China; (4) the foregoing conduct subjected the company to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or government investigations; and (5) as a result, the company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Boston Scientific class action go to: http://bespc.com/bsx/ .

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTC:KSHB)

Class Period: July 13, 2017 - April 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 1, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) KushCo made material accounting errors in connection with its acquisitions of CMP Wellness, Summit, and Hybrid; (2) as a result, KushCo's previously issued financial statements as of and for the fiscal years ended August 31, 2018 and August 31, 2017, included in the company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K for such periods, and financial statements as of and for the quarterly periods ended May 31, 2017, November 30, 2017, February 28, 2018, May 31, 2018 and November 30, 2018, included in the company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for such periods, could not be relied upon; (3) KushCo's net loss for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2018, was more than twice as high than previously reported; (4) KushCo and its management's assurances that its financial statements for those fiscal years and periods were accurate and fairly reported could not be relied upon; and (5) as a result, the company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the KushCo class action go to: http://bespc.com/kshb/ .

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Class Period: November 1, 2018 - April 30, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 8, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the company's manufacturers failed to meet good manufacturing practices; (2) these manufacturers would be subject to inspections by the FDA in connection with the company's NDA; (3) as a result of the manufacturing deficiencies, the company's NDA for CONTEPO was unlikely to be approved by the FDA; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Nabriva class action go to: http://bespc.com/nbrv/ .

