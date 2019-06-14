Bessor Closes Second and Final Tranche of Common Share Private Placement

NANAIMO, British Columbia, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bessor Minerals Inc. (formerly, Troymet Exploration Corp.) (TSXV:BST) ("Bessor") announces that, further to its March 4, 2019 and May 31, 2019 news releases, Bessor has closed the second and final tranche of its common share private placement, issuing 1,550,000 common shares at a price of $0.05 per common share for gross proceeds of $77,500.00, subject to final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange. The aggregate total gross proceeds raised from both tranches of the private placement is $362,500. The net proceeds of the private placement will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes.‎ The common shares issued pursuant to the second tranche offering are subject to a hold period that expires on October 15, 2019.



About Bessor Minerals Inc. ‎

Bessor is a mineral exploration company with its current exploration activity focused in British ‎Columbia. Please refer to Bessor's website (www.bessorminerals.com) to view information on Bessor's ‎Golden Eagle and Redhill projects. Bessor retains a 1% net smelter returns royalty (NSR) on the ‎Key property, British Columbia, which was sold to New Gold Inc. in 2013. Bessor is continuing ‎to evaluate and monitor opportunities in the minerals sector. ‎

BESSOR MINERALS INC.

Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P.Geo.

President, CEO & Director

