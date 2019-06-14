Market Overview

Aclaris Therapeutics to Present at the 2019 JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

Globe Newswire  
June 14, 2019 4:01pm
WAYNE, Pa., June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS), a physician-led biopharmaceutical company focused on immuno-inflammatory and dermatological diseases, today announced that management will present a company overview at the 2019 JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11:30 AM ET at the St. Regis Hotel in New York, New York.

A live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed through the Company's web site, www.aclaristx.com, on the 'Events' section. An archived version of the presentation will be available for 30 days.

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a physician-led biopharmaceutical company committed to addressing the needs of people with immuno-inflammatory and dermatological diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company's diverse and multi-stage portfolio includes two FDA-approved medicines, one late-stage investigational medicine, and a pipeline powered by a robust R&D engine exploring protein kinase regulation. Aclaris Therapeutics' active development programs focus on areas where significant treatment gaps exist, such as common warts, alopecia areata, and vitiligo. For additional information, please visit www.aclaristx.com and follow Aclaris on LinkedIn or Twitter @aclaristx.

Contact:
Aclaris Contact
Michael Tung, M.D.
Senior Vice President
Corporate Strategy/Investor Relations
484-329-2140
mtung@aclaristx.com

aclaris-final-logo-color.jpg

