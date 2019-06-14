Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

UPDATE - OraSure Technologies to Present at Raymond James 2019 Life Sciences and MedTech Conference

Globe Newswire  
June 14, 2019 4:00pm   Comments
Share:

[Updated Release to Correct Date of Presentation]

BETHLEHEM, Pa., June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR), a leader in point-of-care diagnostic tests and specimen collection devices, today announced that Roberto Cuca, Chief Financial Officer, will speak to the investment community at the Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference.  The conference will be simultaneously webcast over the Internet.

Mr. Cuca is scheduled to speak on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at approximately 3:35 PM Eastern Time (12:35 PM Pacific Time).  Interested investors can access the live webcast of the presentation by going to OraSure Technologies' web site, www.orasure.com and clicking on the Investors link.  A replay of the webcast will be available on OraSure Technologies' web site for seven days.  Alternatively, you can access the live webcast of the presentation via the following link: http://wsw.com/webcast/rj115/osur/

About OraSure Technologies
OraSure Technologies is empowering the global community to improve health and wellness by providing access to accurate essential information.  OraSure is a leader in the development, manufacture and distribution of point-of-care diagnostic tests, molecular collection devices and other technologies designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. Its first-to-market, innovative products include rapid tests for the detection of antibodies to HIV and Hepatitis C (HCV) on the OraQuick® platform, sample self-collection and stabilization products for molecular applications, and oral fluid laboratory tests for detecting various drugs of abuse. Together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries (DNA Genotek, CoreBiome and Novosanis), OraSure provides its customers with value-added, end-to-end solutions that encompass tools, diagnostics and services.  OraSure's portfolio of products is sold globally to various clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, research institutions, distributors, government agencies, physicians' offices, commercial and industrial entities and consumers. For more information on OraSure Technologies, please visit www.orasure.com.

Company contact:

Roberto Cuca Jeanne Mell
Chief Financial Officer VP Corporate Communications
610-882-1820 484-353-1575
Investorinfo@orasure.com media@orasure.com
www.orasure.com www.orasure.com

OraSure Technologies, Inc. Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga