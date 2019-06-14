Servus Credit Union Big Share – Meet Alberta's Latest Prize Winning Millionaire

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Servus Credit Union is excited to announce the million dollar winner of The Servus Big Share contest. Media are invited to meet the winner on June 18 at 2:00 pm at Servus Corporate Centre to hear what they will be doing with their winnings. Also on hand will be Dion Linke, Chief Operating Officer at Servus Credit Union, to talk about the Big Share Contest and how it was successful in helping Albertans save in 2019.



Itinerary for the day:

Location: Servus Credit Union Corporate Centre (151 Karl Clark Rd NW, Edmonton)

2:00 pm: Dion Linke introduces Andrew Buchner – $1 million will be deposited into his account at this time.

2:15 pm: Interviews with Andrew Buchner

Photos of the winner and video interview clips of their reaction and their plans for the winnings will be provided after the event.

The Big Share contest ran from January 2019 to April 2019 encouraging Albertans to save and invest in themselves. Servus Credit Union created the Big Share, a unique contest with a prize of one million dollars simply for saving and taking advantage of Servus' unique Profit Share RewardsTM Cash. Although the contest is unique and we are changing one member's life; we give away millions of dollars every year through our Profit Share RewardsTM Cash so all of our members are winners when we work together.

We will be running The Servus Big Share Contest in 2020 to keep encouraging Albertans to save. People can get started on gaining entries for the contest by saving with us for extra entries. Check out our site for more information: https://www.servus.ca/offers/the-big-share .

