Remediant Discusses Unique Just-in-Time Approach to Privileged Access Management at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remediant, Inc ., a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) software, is a silver sponsor of the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2019 taking place June 17-20 in National Harbor, MD. Remediant will be exhibiting and demonstrating SecureONE , the company's flagship product which takes a completely new approach to PAM with a zero trust, just-in-time model at booth #777. The company will also participate in a speaking session on Monday, June 17 at 5:55 p.m. ET in Theater 4.



Who: Tim Keeler, Founder and CEO of Remediant Where: Gaylord Conference Center, Theater 4 When: Monday, June 17 at 5:55 p.m. ET Session: "Why Most PAM Implementations Fail" Overview: PAM projects are often called the hardest projects in identity and access management (IAM) to rollout successfully. As the Founder and CEO of Remediant, Tim Keeler will discuss common mistakes companies make, examine why most PAM implementations fail, discuss protecting passwords versus access, and examine issues with Active Directory complexity and scalability. Keeler will explore why today's threat landscape requires a new and different approach to PAM solutions, and the importance of Just-In-Time Administration and continuous monitoring/enforcement when it comes to finding and regulating administrator rights and access.

Remediant experts will be available to speak to attendees about the SecureONE platform all week at the show. The tool uses Just-In-Time Administration (JITA) to dynamically allocate privileged access, while continuously monitoring for changes and automatically fixing any deviations found. Remediant was also recently named a 2019 Gartner Cool Vendor in Identity and Access Management, which recognizes interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services.

To schedule a time to meet with Remediant, please contact info@remediant.com or stop by booth #777.

About the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2019

The Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2019 features programs focusing on key topics such as business continuity management, cloud security, privacy, securing the Internet of Things (IoT), and the chief information security officer (CISO) role. Gartner analysts will explain the latest information on new threats to enable digital business in a world of escalating risk.

About Remediant

Founded in the heart of San Francisco, Remediant leads with innovation, delivering enterprise-class cybersecurity solutions that enable real-time monitoring, Zero Trust protection of privileged accounts and Just-In-Time Administration (JITA) across IT/Security/Cloud ecosystems. We protect organizations from stolen credentials being used to take their data, which is the #1 attack vector across all breaches. To learn more, please visit: www.remediant.com

