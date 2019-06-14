Konica Minolta's ITS Division, All Covered, Awarded Sourcewell Contract for Managed Voice

Ramsey, NJ, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce its IT Services Division, All Covered (All Covered) has been awarded Sourcewell contract #022719-KON for Unified Communications, Contact Center and Related Services, Equipment and Applications.



Operating as a complete solution provider to Sourcewell, Konica Minolta will offer agencies two ways to harness the power of VoIP. Depending on phone system needs, customers can choose SIP Trunking or a total solution with Hosted PBX Services.

"Our managed voice solutions are engineered to deliver the highest quality of voice service and cloud-based unified communications," said Sam Errigo, Executive Vice President, Sales and Business Development, Konica Minolta. "We are excited about the opportunity to bring the latest communication technology to Sourcewell's members."

"Sourcewell is excited to expand our partnership with Konica Minolta and the All Covered Division in our Unified Communications Category," said Michelle Spychalla, Contract Administrator, Sourcewell. "We look forward to offering this enhanced level of products and services to our Members, as this expansion to our technology solutions has been highly regarded."

Under the Sourcewell unified communications contract, All Covered will provide the following services:

Hosted PBX

SIP Trunking

Unified Communications with Application Integrations

Session Border Controllers

Hosted Call Center

Business Class IP Phones

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.com) with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for 12 consecutive years and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for seven consecutive years. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit: www.countonkonicaminolta.com and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

About Sourcewell

Sourcewell is a self-supporting government organization, partnering with education, government, and nonprofits to boost student and community success. We provide training and shared services to our central-Minnesota members. Throughout North America, we offer a cooperative purchasing program with over 200 awarded vendors on contract. On behalf of our 50,000 members, Sourcewell conducts competitive solicitations, awarding to the most responsive and responsible vendors at the manufacturer level. Members can purchase off these contracts through their local dealers, streamlining the procurement process. Sourcewell is driven by service and the ability to strategically reinvest in member communities.

