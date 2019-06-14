Inscape Corporation Will Host a Teleconference Call to Review the Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

HOLLAND LANDING, Ontario, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:INQ) Inscape Corporation will release its fourth quarter financial results after the close of business on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Brian Mirsky, Chief Executive Officer, and Aziz Hirji, Chief Financial Officer, will host a teleconference call on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 8:30 AM EDT to briefly review the results and respond to any questions.



To participate, please call 1-800-926-5171 five minutes before the start time of 8:30 AM EDT. (Reservation Number 21925015)

A taped rebroadcast will be available from June 28, 2019 after 10:30 AM EDT until 11:59 PM EDT on July 28, 2019. To access the rebroadcast, please dial 1-800-558-5253. (Reservation Number 21925015)

