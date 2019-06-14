Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

Inscape Corporation Will Host a Teleconference Call to Review the Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

Globe Newswire  
June 14, 2019 8:31am   Comments
Share:

HOLLAND LANDING, Ontario, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:INQ) Inscape Corporation will release its fourth quarter financial results after the close of business on Thursday, June 27, 2019.  Brian Mirsky, Chief Executive Officer, and Aziz Hirji, Chief Financial Officer, will host a teleconference call on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 8:30 AM EDT to briefly review the results and respond to any questions.

To participate, please call 1-800-926-5171 five minutes before the start time of 8:30 AM EDT. (Reservation Number 21925015)

A taped rebroadcast will be available from June 28, 2019 after 10:30 AM EDT until 11:59 PM EDT on July 28, 2019. To access the rebroadcast, please dial 1-800-558-5253.  (Reservation Number 21925015)

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Inscape Corporation
Aziz Hirji
Chief Financial Officer
(905) 952-4102

 

inscapelogo.jpg

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga