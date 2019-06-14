Market Overview

Notification of share purchase transaction by Millicom CEO

Globe Newswire  
June 14, 2019 7:30am   Comments
Luxembourg, June 14, 2019 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom") announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Mauricio Ramos, purchased 45,000 shares of the company in the open market at an average price of $54.278 per share. Mr. Ramos now directly owns 190,577 shares of Millicom.

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director
+1 786 628 5300
press@millicom.com		 Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1 786 628 5270 
investors@millicom.com

 

Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager
+1-786 628 5303 
investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31st, 2018, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 48 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1992, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Attachment

Logo TIGO MIC Blue.png

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
