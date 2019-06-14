DHT Holdings, Inc. announces the results of the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, June 14, 2019 - DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) ("DHT") announces the results of its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting").

The Annual Meeting was held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. At the Annual Meeting, the shareholders voted to elect Einar Michael Steimler and Joseph H. Pyne as Class II Directors for a term of three years, to approve the 2019 Incentive Compensation Plan and to ratify the selection of Deloitte AS as DHT's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019.

