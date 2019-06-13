City National Chief Marketing Officer Linda Duncombe Appointed to EvoNexus Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City National Bank, California's Premier Private and Business Bank®, today announced that Linda Duncombe, executive vice president and head of the Marketing and Product Strategies group, has been appointed to the EvoNexus Board of Directors, Southern California's (SoCal's) leading technology startup incubator. Duncombe joins prominent business leaders on the EvoNexus board who represent some of the most important companies and firms from diverse sectors in Southern California and around the globe.



"Our directors and their companies provide our incubator the clarity to launch startups that will develop the next generation of products and services that we hope will have national and global impact," said Rory Moore, CEO and Co-Founder of EvoNexus. "Linda Duncombe's experience and entrepreneurial spirit energized me in our very first meeting. Linda will have the same effect on our startups."

EvoNexus is the region's hub for the startup community with locations in San Diego and Irvine. The incubator empowers motivated entrepreneurs to turn their transformative ideas into fundable, commercially viable companies. The EvoNexus brand attracts innovation leaders looking to connect SoCal's best startups with capital, strategic corporate partners, institutional investors and more.

Engaging the EvoNexus board is one of the first community endeavors Duncombe has accepted since joining City National in January of this year. Duncombe recently relocated to Los Angeles from New York to run City National's Marketing and Product Strategies group and be a part of the bank's executive leadership team. She joined City National with 30 years of experience in the financial services industry.

Prior to joining City National, Duncombe was the global head of design for Citibank's Global Consumer Bank and the chief marketing officer and head of growth for Citi FinTech. In this capacity, she managed the Global Consumer Bank's digital and mobile transformation, and the marketing and communication strategy for Citi FinTech.

Duncombe was born in Australia, where she began her career with National Australia Bank and held a variety of roles in business banking, private banking and consumer banking. She went on to serve as the head of customer franchise with Citi in Australia, where she led digital banking, customer experience and marketing.

Duncombe earned her bachelor's degree from Western Sydney University. She also graduated from Harvard Business School's Advanced Management Program and completed Citi's Women's Leadership Development Program at the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

Duncombe is active in the community serving on several trade associations and nonprofit boards. In addition to EvoNexus, she currently serves on the board of the Global Retail Management Association, a forum for executives from the world's leading brands.

