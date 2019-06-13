Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Fusion Connect, Inc.

BENSALEM, Pa., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming June 17, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Fusion Connect, Inc. ("Fusion" or the "Company") (OTC: FSNN ) securities between August 14, 2018 and April 2, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors suffering losses on their Fusion investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com .

On March 13, 2018, the Company announced that its earning call for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018 would be postponed. Then, on April 2, 2019, the Company disclosed certain accounting errors related to a 2018 acquisition and stated that previously issued financial statements should no longer be relied upon. Fusion also relayed that additional accounting errors would further delay the filing of its 2018 Form 10-K.

On this news, shares of Fusion fell $0.98 per share, or over 81%, over several trading sessions to close at $0.22 on April 3, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Fusion Connect's earnings for the quarters ended June 30, 2018 and September 30, 2018 were overstated due to the insufficient precision in the process by which certain of its Birch Communications Holdings, Inc. subsidiaries capitalized costs; and (2) as a result, Fusion Connect's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times

If you purchased shares of Fusion during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than June 17, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com , or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.