Miami high school students qualify for banking internships as part of Future Bankers Camp hosted by Center for Financial Training, local banks and Miami Dade College

MIAMI, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIAMI– June 13, 2019 – Scores of high school students in Miami-Dade County, Fla., have been selected to participate in the prestigious 12thannual Future Bankers Camp, which includes summer internships at area financial institutions.

The innovative four-week camp will give 104 students the opportunity to enhance math, communication and financial literacy skills in the classroom followed by internships with hands-on experience at 30 banks, credit unions, and institutions in Miami-Dade County. In addition, the students will receive bank teller training and on completion of the internships will receive American Bankers Association Bank Teller Certificates.

"For more than a decade our Future Bankers Camp has been successful in giving high school students a close-up view of what a career in banking could be like for them. We deeply appreciate the generous partnership of the financial community, which has gone out of its way to provide guidance and mentorship," said Connie Laguna, president and CEO of the Center for Financial Training - Southeastern.

The Future Bankers Camp is a project of the Center for Financial Training - Southeastern, Miami Dade College Miguel B. Fernandez Family Global School of Business & Continuing Education, CareerSource of South Florida, and Cuban American National Council (CNC). The South Florida Banking Institute and Albert E. Acuña, P.A. also are involved. The students are enrolled in Academy of Finance high school programs within Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

Participating banks and credit unions are Amerant Bank, Apollo Bank, Bac Florida, Banco Pichincha, Banco Santander, Banesco USA, Baptist Health South Florida F.C.U., BBVA Compass Bank, Capital Bank, City National Bank, Continental National Bank, FirstBank Florida, First National Bank of South Miami, Grove Bank & Trust, Helm Bank USA, International Finance Bank, JetStream Federal Credit Union, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Marquis Bank, Ocean Bank, Pacific National Bank, Popular Bank, Power Financial Credit Union, Professional Bank, Sunstate Bank, TD Bank, U.S. Century Bank and Wells Fargo Bank.

"We are living in an age of technology in which many young people are unaware of what takes place at a bank. It's important they see how we help our community to thrive through access to capital and how we develop face-to-face relationships with clients. At Ocean Bank, we are proud of our role with the Future Bankers Camp and having been host to 310 high school interns through the years. I look forward to meeting the 25 interns our bank will host this year," said A. Alfonso Macedo, president and CEO of Ocean Bank.

Schools with students participating in the 2019 program are: Barbara Goleman Senior High School, Coral Gables Senior High School, Coral Reef Senior High School, Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High School, Hialeah Gardens Senior High School, Miami Edison Senior High School, Miami Jackson Senior High School, Miami Sunset Senior High School, North Miami Beach Senior High School, Showers of Blessing Christian Academy, South Dade Senior High School and William H. Turner Technical Arts High School.

The Center for Financial Training at MDC

The Center for Financial Training provides financial services education, training and technology to financial services professionals throughout the United States and around the world. CFT is a national organization and the largest industry-sponsored adult education program in the world. CFT training and education programs provide job specific skills and knowledge to the financial services industry. CFT is the educational arm of the American Bankers Association and courses are part of a national continuing education curriculum. Completion of prescribed programs can lead to industry-recognized ABA diplomas and certificates, assist in professional licensing requirements and meet college credit and degree requirements. For more information,visit www.cftse.org.

Media contact: Melissa Lichtenheld, 305-372-1234

Wragg & Casas Strategic Communications

mlichtenheld@wraggcasas.com

Cheryl Rees Ocean Bank (305) 569-5029 crees@oceanbank.com