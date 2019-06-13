Scott Perry, Knicks General Manager Joins Multiplying Good Board of Governors

New York, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Multiplying Good, the nation's leading nonprofit focused on fueling personal growth and leadership through public service, today announced that Scott Perry, General Manager for the New York Knicks has joined its Board of Governors.

Scott Perry, General Manager, New York Knicks









Perry comes to Multiplying Good just 4 months after a rebrand which put a greater emphasis on the organization's overall mission and programming to inspire people of all ages to get involved in service. A move board chair Jack Russi says opened the door for conversations with Perry.

"Now more than ever, executives like Scott are looking for the right opportunity to contribute to an organization that's making a scalable impact," explained Jack Russi, Vice Chairman & National Managing Partner of Corporate Development, Deloitte LLP. "At Multiplying Good our Board of Governors influence and support work that trains, activates, and recognizes tens of thousands of people across the country who are committed to serving others. Scott's considerable talents will help us accelerate the growth of this movement"

Perry joins a board that includes Russi and other notable professionals such as Multiplying Good co-founder, Sam Beard; Former WNBA Chief of Basketball Operations and Player Relations, Reneé Brown; 54 Madison Partners Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Thomas D. Christopoul; Co-Founder of Aspiration.com, Joseph N. Sanberg; and Citigroup Co-Head of Global Mergers & Acquisitions, Mark Shafir.

"Scott's passion for service, in particular, his belief in the power of service to transform youth makes him a perfect fit for Multiplying Good," said Hillary Schafer, Multiplying Good CEO. "He's already begun to leverage his experience and networks to support our work with New York City students who participate in our Students In Action program and he's poised to help us do even more."

Perry brings his years of experience managing through change, spotting potential, and nurturing relationships to the 47-year-old nonprofit co-founded by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Senator Robert Taft, Jr., and Sam Beard. His participation on the board will build on Multiplying Good's history of recognizing individuals who dedicate themselves to serving others and will support its goal of building a community of more than 200,000 engaged and connected change-makers.

"I'm thrilled to join Multiplying Good's Board of Governors, an organization that is developing leaders and teaching individuals about the importance of service," said Perry "Multiplying Good makes a significant impact empowering students and helping them build 21st-century skills. That is important to me and I'm excited to be a part of the team and help expand their mission."

Perry joined the New York Knicks in 2017 after working for 17 seasons with NBA teams including the Sacramento Kings, Orlando Magic, and Detroit Pistons. Perry also worked three seasons as head basketball coach at Eastern Kentucky University and nine years as an assistant coach at the University of Michigan, UC Berkeley and Detroit Mercy. A native of Detroit, Mich., he is the son of NFL player and coach, Lowell Perry and teacher turned attorney Maxine Perry.

About Multiplying Good

Multiplying Good is a national nonprofit that channels the power of public service to unleash potential in individuals. For nearly 50 years, they have honored those who build better communities, trained young leaders, and activated individuals and organizations to multiply the impact they can deliver. Through a continuum that starts with engagement and culminates in recognition, they fuel personal growth and multiply the power of service to others. Through recognition, they inspire individuals and those who hear their stories to deliver greater positive change. You can learn more about the organization by visiting MultiplyingGood.org or engaging with their online communities via Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

