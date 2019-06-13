Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

Operation VetBuild: national program launch

Globe Newswire  
June 13, 2019 1:00pm   Comments
Share:

OTTAWA, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Launch of Operation VetBuild, a creative peer support program for veterans to build models, helping them manage mental health challenges.
   
WHEN: Sunday, June 16, 2019, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm, drop in format (activity in full swing by noon)
   
WHERE: The Royal Canadian Legion Branch #322, 111 Hunt St., Ajax, ON
   
WHO: Jason Salo, military veteran, and 11-year old son Cohen
  Canadian military veterans
  Craig Hood, Lead, Operation VetBuild/ Chair, BSO Legion OSI Special Section

** Learn more about how the Legion helps Veterans at: 
https://www.legion.ca/support-for-veterans

About The Royal Canadian Legion

Founded in 1925, the Legion is Canada's largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S., Europe and Mexico. With close to 260,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

Public Relations / Media Inquiries: PublicRelations@Legion.ca – 343-540-7604
Legion.ca
Facebook.com/CanadianLegion
Twitter.com/RoyalCdnLegion
Instagram.com/royalcanadianlegion
youtube.com/user/RCLDominionCommand

RCL_logo_RGB.png

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga