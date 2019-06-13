One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

GREAT NECK, N.Y., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.45 per share. The dividend is payable July 9, 2019 to stockholders of record on June 25, 2019.



One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.