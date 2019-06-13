DirectTrust Appoints New Board Directors

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DirectTrust today announced the appointment of five healthcare industry executives to its board of directors. DirectTrust is a non-profit healthcare industry alliance created to support secure, identity-verified electronic exchanges of protected health information (PHI) between provider organizations, and between providers and patients, for the purpose of improved transitions of care, care efficiency and coordination, patient satisfaction and reducing healthcare cost.

The new DirectTrust board members are:



Jon Elwell – CEO, Kno2. Elwell leads Kno2 in its mission to solve healthcare industry interoperability and transform how patient information is exchanged. He has served on the company's Board of Directors since 2013. Prior to Kno2, Elwell was Vice President of Healthcare for the Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA).



Leslie Kelly Hall – Founder, Engaging Patient Strategies; Patient Advocate in HIT; Consulting Vice President, LifeWIRE. Hall is national leader in health information technology (HIT) advocacy, committed to patient engagement, consumer empowerment, and the use of health information technology to support collaborative care.



Jacob Reider, MD, FAAFP– Family Physician/CEO, Alliance for Better Health. Previously, Dr. Reider served as the Deputy National Coordinator for Health Information Technology at the US Department of Health and Human Services; was Chief Medical Information Officer (CMIO) at Allscripts, and served as Associate Dean for Biomedical Informatics at Albany Medical College.

Anand Shroff – Health Technology Entrepreneur and Executive. Shroff was a contributor to the original Direct messaging standard, working closely with the ONC HIT Standards Committee in 2009 and 2010. Most recently, he co-founded Health Fidelity, which is a leader in the payer-provider risk adjustment space.

Dan Soule – Vice President, Product Management, Health Catalyst. Soule is a health IT professional with in-depth knowledge of health information technology, integration, and interoperability. He has more than 25 years of client and supplier leadership experience in the areas of product development, solution management, implementation, sales support, product demonstration, and marketing. His global markets knowledge includes acute, ambulatory, and consumer/patient systems.



"We are pleased to have Jon, Leslie, Jacob, Anand, and Dan joining our board of multi-skilled and talented directors," said Scott Stuewe, President and CEO of DirectTrust. "Our new directors are highly-regarded leaders and innovators in healthcare information exchange, and knowledgeable across a broad range of healthcare technology issues; they will be invaluable to our board and our members. We look forward to working with them."

The appointments bring the total number of DirectTrust board members to 15. The new directors succeed outgoing directors Lee Barrett, Lucy Johns, Don Jorgenson, and Renee Smith.

"We're immensely grateful to Lee, Lucy, Don, and Renee for sharing their valuable time, energy, talents, and creativity in support of DirectTrust's efforts to advance the interoperable exchange of health information," Stuewe concluded.



About DirectTrust

DirectTrust™ is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance initially created by and for participants in the Direct community, including Health Information Service Providers (HISPs), Certificate Authorities (CAs), Registration Authorities (RAs), doctors, consumers/patients, and vendors. DirectTrust serves as a forum, governance, and accreditation body for persons and entities engaged in exchange utilizing the Direct Standard™, supported by DirectTrust's robust security and trust framework. The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain security and trust within the Direct Secure Messaging community. DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information. To learn more, visit www.directtrust.org.

Contact

Ed Emerman

Eagle Public Relations

609.275.5162

eemerman@eaglepr.com