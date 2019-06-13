ES Design West Opens July 9 at SEMICON West 2019 in San Francisco

MILPITAS, Calif., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ES Design West, hosted by the Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance, a SEMI Strategic Association Partner, opens Tuesday, July 9, at San Francisco's Moscone Center as a co-located event at SEMICON West, and runs through Thursday, July 11.



Attendees to ES Design West and SEMICON West will experience first-hand the links between electronic system and semiconductor design with the electronic product manufacturing and supply chain though keynotes and other presentations.

Over three days, ES Design West's Smart Design Pavilion features a six-session "Meet the Experts" program with a system-centric vision for attendees designing chips, system hardware and software and system integration. The program's presentations and panel discussions highlight commercial achievements of electronic system design from intellectual property (IP), electronic design automation (EDA), embedded software to design services and infrastructure including design in the cloud.

Exhibit hours are Tuesday and Wednesday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday hours are 10 a.m. though 4 p.m.

Program details, exhibitor, networking and registration information can be found at the ES Design West website. Follow ES Design West on Twitter: #ESDesignWest

The HOT Party

The Heart of Technology (HOT) fundraising party, presented by the ESD Alliance, debuts at ES Design West and SEMICON West Tuesday, July 9. Sponsored by Jim Hogan, venture capitalist and software executive from Silicon Valley, will be held at the John Colins Lounge in San Francisco from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. ES Design West and SEMICON West badge holders will be admitted with a suggested minimum tax-deductible $20 donation. Other guests can attend for a tax-deductible donation of $50.

This year's beneficiary is the SEMI Foundation supporting Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education and career awareness in high technology. All proceeds from the event will be contributed to the SEMI Foundation.

