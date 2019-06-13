Terrestrial Energy USA Appoints Former TVA, Exelon COO as President

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terrestrial Energy USA has appointed as President Charles G. "Chip" Pardee, who will help lead the company's IMSR® development and deployment in the United States.



Mr. Pardee has more than three and a half decades of electric utility leadership experience, including past operational responsibilities at a dozen U.S. nuclear power stations. From 2013 to 2017, he was executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Tennessee Valley Authority. TVA is the largest public power provider in the United States, and the sixth largest electric utility in the country, with approximately 35 gigawatts (GW) of generating capacity. Forty percent of its capacity is nuclear generation provided by eight reactors operated at three nuclear generating stations.

Prior to TVA, Mr. Pardee was chief operating officer of Exelon Generation, where he led more than 10,000 employees, and managed 30,000 megawatts of diverse generation, including the nation's largest nuclear fleet. Mr. Pardee also served as president and chief nuclear officer of Exelon Nuclear and chairman of Constellation Energy Nuclear Group, an Exelon subsidiary.

"Chip joins Terrestrial Energy USA at a pivotal time for nuclear innovation policy and market development. Recognizing the critical national importance of nuclear innovation, the U.S. government is pushing hard with policy and grant support to accelerate its commercialization," said Simon Irish, CEO of Terrestrial Energy USA. "Chip's three and half decades of senior leadership in the nuclear power industry will help ensure we develop and commercialize IMSR technology as rapidly as possible."

"Terrestrial Energy's IMSR is Generation IV nuclear technology and on track for 2020s deployment. Its cost-competitive, reliable and clean heat and power have the potential to transform energy production, and this is attracting the interest of the U.S. government and utility sector," said Chip Pardee, president of Terrestrial Energy USA. "I look forward to contributing to the IMSR's successful and timely development."

Mr. Pardee is currently a member of the Nuclear Safety Advisory Board of Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), and a member of the Committee for Nuclear Power of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) in the United Arab Emirates. During his long career, he has also held leadership positions at General Electric and the Institute for Nuclear Power Operations (INPO). Mr. Pardee has served as chair of the Nuclear Energy Institute's Nuclear Strategic Issue Advisory Committee and chaired the National Academy of Nuclear Training Accrediting Board. He also led the nuclear industry's Fukushima Response Steering Committee and served as a director of the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI).

Terrestrial Energy USA, an affiliate of Terrestrial Energy Inc., is developing the Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR®) for U.S. market deployment. The IMSR® is an Advanced Reactor and represents true innovation in cost and functionality. It will provide clean, reliable and cost-competitive heat for many industrial applications, including electric power provision and heat for industrial processes, such as chemical synthesis and desalination. The IMSR® extends the applicability of nuclear energy beyond its current footprint in on-grid electric power markets. It promises to increase industrial competitiveness and energy security while concurrently driving deep decarbonization by displacing fossil fuel combustion across a broad industrial front. Using an innovative design based on proven Molten Salt Reactor technology, the IMSR® can be brought to market in the 2020s.

