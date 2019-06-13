Market Overview

Bellerophon to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

Globe Newswire  
June 13, 2019 8:00am   Comments
WARREN, N.J., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) ("Bellerophon" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, announced today that Fabian Tenenbaum, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference, being held June 19-20, 2019, at the St. Regis New York Hotel in New York City.

Bellerophon Presentation Details
Date:       Thursday, June 20
Time:       11:00 AM Eastern Time
Location:       St. Regis New York Hotel, New York, NY
Webcast:       http://wsw.com/webcast/jmp39/blph/

About Bellerophon
Bellerophon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing innovative therapies that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The Company is currently developing multiple product candidates under its INOpulse program, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery system.  For more information, please visit www.bellerophon.com.

Contacts        
At Bellerophon:       At LifeSci Advisors:
Fabian Tenenbaum, Chief Executive Officer        Brian Ritchie
(908) 574-4767       (212) 915-2578
        britchie@lifesciadvisors.com


Bellerophon logo.jpg

