TTT Studios Announces New CEO for Summer 2019

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After 8 years of leading the organization, Co-founder & President Chris Hobbs will be handing over his day-to-day responsibilities to Jose Hernandez who currently serves as VP of Business Development at TTT Studios. As the Chief Executive Officer, Jose will continue TTT Studios mission to build software that impacts a billion lives.



Under Chris' leadership, TTT Studios has grown from a mobile-only development agency to a full-serviced Digital Innovation Studio that has helped hundreds of companies re-shape their sectors through technology. During this period, TTT Studios has attracted world class talent to Vancouver, creating a unique culture of excellence and inclusiveness. These achievements enabled TTT Studios to be recognized as one of the best custom software agencies in Canada.

Regarding the announcement, Chris said "Since joining TTT Studios in 2016, Jose has helped us professionalize our services offering, compartmentalizing every department's responsibilities to enable innovation and creativity to be the driving force behind our software. These process improvements have also helped TTT Studios secure household enterprise customers and promising start-ups, putting our software in the hands of millions of users."

"I can't thank Chris, David, Josephine, and Vinson enough for giving me the opportunity to lead such a talented and diverse team." said Jose. "We have big and bold goals for the near future and thanks to everyone's hard work, we are perfectly positioned to attain them. On the services side, we are now at a point where we can choose the projects that will have the most impact. While on products, we continue to move forward with a dedicated team pushing our state of the art facial recognition technology with Amanda AI."

Chris Hobbs will continue to support the growth of TTT Studios as Founding Partner and President, representing the company at events, and cementing their vision and culture externally. Chris will spearhead new enterprises, while mentoring the leadership team at TTT Studios leadership team. Externally, he will continue to volunteer in all of TTT Studios philanthropic and charitable related initiatives.

About TTT Studios

TTT Studios is a Canadian tech company and award-winning Digital Innovation Studio, building custom software for more than 150 clients around the world. They work with industry leaders and challengers who have ambitious goals and see the value in re-shaping their industries through technology. With experience across 20+ different industries, their technical capabilities include mobile development, AR & VR, IoT, AI, cloud computing, and enterprise solutions.

