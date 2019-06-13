VSBLTY CEO REPORTS ON COMPANY IMPLEMENTATION OF AI AND MACHINE LEARNING TECHNOLOGY

Philadelphia, PA, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jay Hutton, co-founder & CEO of VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE:VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC:VSBGF), a leading retail software and technology company, today reported on the recent progress of the company in selling its artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.



"We have been working hard to lead the way in deploying our software in various activations that are monumental in the effect they have on driving innovation in both the retail and security worlds," Hutton said.

Strategically, VSBLTY's efforts have been focused on force multipliers. "The channel partners we have selected," Hutton stated," are dominant players in each of their selected categories. Our alignment with these companies brings to them world class software, expertise and scalable solutions. In return, VSBLTY gets a rapid deployment capability and an acceleration capacity that we could never achieve ourselves," he explained.

"We have been fortunate to join forces with many of the largest, most influential mass integrators of their class," Hutton said. He offered some highlights of what VSBLTY teams are working to accomplish to maintain its leadership position and help its clients drive innovation and ROI.

Key Commercial Contracts

VSBLTY has signed its first large deployment using vending machines in South Africa, which is slated to begin generating revenue by July. This business, referred by Intel (NYSE:INTC), replaces the Intel AIM software suite that previously provided data derived from computer vision, which has been discontinued.

VSBLTY technology has been deployed—and producing revenue—in conjunction with a large, world-class, integrated, point of purchase (POP) display manufacturer that works on behalf of many Fortune 50 consumer package goods (CPG) companies. The first deployment is with a large drug retailer and highlights a unique, interactive digital experience. VSBLTY's ability to collaborate with a major display manufacturer on design and implementation options has accelerated their bringing innovative solutions to CPG clients directly.

The company is in the final stages of signing a partnership agreement with the largest in-store media sales company in the U.S and Canada. This relationship provides speed to market in which VSBLTY solutions can be sold as a media network purchase.

VSBLTY is on the fast track to complete an OEM and global supply and cooperation agreement with one of the world's most prominent international retail services companies.

CIC Technologies

The company's current development efforts with CIC Technologies (http://www.getcictech.com), a full-service technology company specializing in security solutions, represents a strategic product extension. VSBLTY and CIC Technologies are co-developing a cost-effective multifactor authentication system for employee validation with facial recognition.

Latin American Smart City

VSBLTY is in the final testing stages to provide crowd analytics and facial recognition on a massive scale in a key Latin American country.

Smart Buildings



Hutton says another new, exciting partner manages smart buildings throughout the world. VSBLTY is joining forces with the firm to create the latest software application for enhanced security using its proprietary AI and machine learning technology. The company is also providing a more engaging way to communicate important information to guests and tenants.

Product Evolution

The VSBLTY tech team is working on the next generation design of an in-store grocery bunker cooler on behalf of one of the world's largest international food companies. The firm is adding digital display innovation in time for the barbeque season that features hot dogs and cross promotes complimentary condiments.

Conference Exhibit Partnerships

VSBLTY is participating in Cisco Live (NASDAQ:CSCO) the week of June 9 in San Diego where they will be demonstrating the VSBLTY Vector™ software in a weapons detection use case. And, during the last week of May, at the Sweets & Snacks Expo, in Chicago, VSBLTY was part of the Lighting for Impact (https://www.lightingforimpact.com/) exhibit featuring Mars candy. Lighting for Impact is one of America's leading providers of LED lighting and power systems for retailers.

Summarizing, Hutton said, "All of us at VSBLTY continue to be excited about our vast potential and energized by the market's reaction to the exciting new innovations that our software technology is bringing to both retail and security."

About VSBLTY (www.vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE:VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC:VSBGF) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

