CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CLDR, TUSK and RMED: Hagens Berman Alerts Investors to Securities Class Actions and Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of investors in the following publicly-traded companies. Investors who have suffered significant losses and are interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to move the Court.



Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

CLASS PERIOD: Apr 28, 2017 - June 5, 2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Aug. 6, 2019

DATE FILED: June 7, 2019

For more information: https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/cldr

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) to the August 6, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the securities class action, Christie v. Cloudera Inc., et al., 5:19-cv-03221, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

According to the complaint, Defendants misrepresented and concealed: (i) the Company's ability to identify large enterprises interested in adopting the Company's Hadoop-based platform; (ii) that Cloudera needed to expend an increasing amount of capital on sales and marketing activities to generate new revenues, even as new revenue opportunities were diminishing; and (iii) that Cloudera had materially diminished sales opportunities and prospects and could not generate annual positive cash flow.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired CLDR securities between April 28, 2017 and June 5, 2019, suffered losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than August 6, 2018.

Contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation of this case, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing CLDR@hbsslaw.com .

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

CLASS PERIOD: Oct. 19, 2017 - June 5, 2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Aug. 6, 2019

DATE FILED: June 7, 2019

For more information: https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/tusk

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) to the August 6, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the securities class action, Scuderi v. Mammoth Energy Services Inc et al., 5:19-cv-00522, filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma.

According to the complaint, Defendants misrepresented and concealed that Mammoth's subsidiary, Cobra obtained infrastructure contracts totaling $1.8 billion with Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority through improper steering and anticompetitive practices.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired TUSK securities between October 19, 2017 and June 5, 2019, suffered losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than August 6, 2019.

Contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation of this case, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing TUSK@hbsslaw.com .

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED)

RELEVANT PERIOD: Sep. 26, 2018 IPO

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Aug. 9, 2019

DATE FILED: June 10, 2019

For more information: https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/rmed

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) to the August 9, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the securities class action, Derr v. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. et al., 3:19-cv-01079, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California.

According to the complaint, Ra Medical's Registration Statement in connection with the Company's September 26, 2018 Initial Public Offering ("IPO") misrepresented and concealed sales personnel issues and problems in the Company's manufacturing process for catheters.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired RMED securities pursuant or traceable to the September 26, 2018 IPO, suffered losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than August 9, 2019.

