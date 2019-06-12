SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Pivotal Software, Inc. - PVTL

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Pivotal Software, Inc. ("Pivotal" or the "Company") (NYSE:PVTL). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Pivotal and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 4, 2019, post-market, Pivotal reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2019, advising investors that "sales execution and a complex technology landscape impacted the quarter." Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives called the quarter a "train wreck" and characterized the Company's operating results as "disastrous," asserting that Pivotal's "management team does not have a handle on the underlying issues negatively impacting its sales cycles and the activity in the field which gives us concern that this quarter will be the start of some ‘dark days ahead' for Pivotal (and its investors)."

On this news, Pivotal's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on June 5, 2019.

