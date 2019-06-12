Market Overview

FLEETCOR INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In FleetCor Technologies, Inc. To Contact The Firm

Globe Newswire  
June 12, 2019 7:01pm   Comments
NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against FleetCor Technologies, Inc. ("FleetCor" or the "Company") (NYSE:FLT).

If you invested in FleetCor stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/FLTThere is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com. 

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.  We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case.  All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Faruqi & Faruqi LLP Logo

