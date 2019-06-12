Market Overview

The Lovesac Company to Present at the Oppenheimer 19th Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference

Globe Newswire  
June 12, 2019 4:10pm   Comments


STAMFORD, Conn., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the Oppenheimer 19th Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference in Boston, MA, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 2:40pm Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations website, investor.lovesac.com. An online archive will be available on that site following the presentation.

About The Lovesac Company

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company is a direct-to-consumer specialty furniture brand with 80 retail showrooms supporting its ecommerce delivery model. Lovesac's name comes from its original Durafoam filled beanbags called Sacs. The Company derives a majority of its current sales from its proprietary platform called Sactionals, a washable, changeable, reconfigurable, and FedEx-shippable solution for large upholstered seating. Founder and CEO, Shawn Nelson's, "Designed for Life" philosophy emphasizes sustainable products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve with the customer's needs, providing long-term utility and ultimately reducing the amount of furniture discarded into landfills.

Investor Contact:

Rachel Schacter, ICR
(203) 682-8200
InvestorRelations@lovesac.com 

