The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Holds Annual Meeting

BOSTON, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.



The only proposal before the meeting was for the re-election of Mr. David Dempsey as a director of the Fund. The proposal was carried by a significant majority.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is a closed-end diversified investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investing at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities.

Information about the Fund's performance, holdings and distributions is available on the Fund's website at www.newirelandfund.com , or by emailing the Fund at investor.query@newirelandfund.com

The Fund is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd. ("KBIGI"), a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd. (based in Dublin, Ireland). KBI Global Investors Ltd. is majority owned by Amundi Asset Management, Europe's largest asset manager by assets under management.

KBI Global Investors Ltd. is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and subject to limited regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK. Details about the extent of our regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority are available from KBI Global Investors Ltd. on request. KBIGI is registered as an investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Shares of closed-end investment companies frequently trade at a discount from their net asset value. The market price of the Fund's shares is determined by a number of factors, several of which are beyond the control of the Fund. Therefore, the Fund cannot predict whether its shares will trade at, below, or above their net asset value.