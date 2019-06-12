NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it is investigating potential claims against National Beverage Corp.

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it is investigating potential claims against National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) on behalf of its stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether National Beverage has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investors who purchased the shares of National Beverage Corp. are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774.

## Follow the firm and learn about newly filed cases on Twitter and Facebook. ##

On June 11, 2019, a former LaCroix executive filed a complaint in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Passaic County, alleging that the president of National Beverage planned to falsely state in April that its sparkling water cans were BPA-free. More specifically, the complaint alleged that its President, Joseph Caporella, "had decided to prematurely announce that LaCroix cans would be BPA-free going forward, months before the true production date, in order to drive positive buzz and awareness for the suffering brand."

Following this news, the Company's share price closed at $45.15 on June 11, 2019, a decrease of over 5%.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com , or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Kevin Cooper, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com , kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.