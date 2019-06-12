Market Overview

BKS and DATA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

Globe Newswire  
June 12, 2019 12:34pm   Comments
WILMINGTON, Del., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Barnes & Noble's agreement to be acquired by funds advised by Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited.  Shareholders of Barnes & Noble will receive $6.50 in cash for each share of Barnes & Noble. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-barnes-and-noble-inc.

Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE: DATA) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Tableau's agreement to be merge with salesforce.com, inc.  Shareholders of Tableau will receive 1.103 shares of salesforce.com for each share of Tableau.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-tableau-software-inc.

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:   

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
Telephone: (302) 295-5310
Toll-Free: (888) 969-4242
Fax: (302) 654-7530
Email: info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

