BKS and DATA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Barnes & Noble's agreement to be acquired by funds advised by Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited. Shareholders of Barnes & Noble will receive $6.50 in cash for each share of Barnes & Noble. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-barnes-and-noble-inc .

Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE: DATA ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Tableau's agreement to be merge with salesforce.com, inc. Shareholders of Tableau will receive 1.103 shares of salesforce.com for each share of Tableau. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-tableau-software-inc .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com .

