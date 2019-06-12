Market Overview

MEDIA AVAILABILITY: Hassan Yussuff available for comment following release of report on pharmacare

Globe Newswire  
June 12, 2019 10:31am   Comments
OTTAWA, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLC President Hassan Yussuff is available for comment following the release of the Advisory Council on the Implementation of National Pharmacare's final report. The Council is expected to release its report at 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 12.

Canada's unions have been campaigning for universal public pharmacare that would cover all Canadians, regardless of their age, income, or where they work or live. Recent polls show that 89% of Canadians consistently say they support universal public pharmacare. Canada remains the only country with a national Medicare program that doesn't provide national coverage for pharmacare.

What: Media availability
When: Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Who: Hassan Yussuff, CLC President           

For more information and to arrange an interview, please contact:

Chantal St-Denis
CLC Communications
613-355-1962
Email: cstdenis@clcctc.ca

