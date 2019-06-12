EE, GDI, and SSFN SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

WILMINGTON, Del., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



El Paso Electric Company (NYSE: EE ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to El Paso's agreement to be acquired by J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. Shareholders of El Paso will receive $68.25 in cash for each share of El Paso. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-el-paso-electric-company .

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GDI ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Gardner Denver's agreement to be merge with Ingersoll-Rand plc. Upon completion of the merger, Gardner Denver shareholders will own approximately 49.9% of the combined company. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-gardner-denver-holdings-inc .

Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ CM: SSFN ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Stewardship's agreement to be acquired by Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: CLBK ) for $15.75 in cash for each share of Stewardship. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-stewardship-financial-corporation .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com .

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. , with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT: