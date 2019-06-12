Sweetgrass Pediatrics Partners with Rhinogram to Communicate the Way Parents Prefer

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhinogram , a leader in cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant, telehealth solutions, today announced the partnership of their telehealth solution with Sweetgrass Pediatrics. Through this collaboration with Rhinogram, parents whose children are patients of Sweetgrass Pediatrics can now communicate with the practice in real-time via simple texts (SMS), giving the practice the ability to better engage with parents while streamlining workflow.



"Integration of the Rhinogram secure messaging platform has been a game-changer for our patients. They now have a quick and easy way to communicate with the practice where a response is received within minutes versus playing phone tag or waiting hours for a reply," said Christopher Ollic, Director of Operations at Sweetgrass Pediatrics. "Before Rhinogram, nearly all transactions were phone based. Now, parents prefer to send a text before making a phone call. Offering text communications met a need, and our patients love it!"

Powered by Rhinogram's HIPAA-compliant telehealth solution, Sweetgrass Pediatrics allows parents the ability to text the practice with appointment requests, clinical questions, refill requests and medical records. Following the integration of Rhinogram, the level of engagement with parents has tripled with the practice averaging 18,000 text-based communications monthly, adding 479 new users in the first two months of 2019 alone. With one person managing several text communications at once, compared to one-on-one phone conversations, workflows for scheduling staff have improved. The complete history of SMS messages is archived in the patient's communication record, allowing practitioners to quickly and conveniently reference past communication with their patients.

"Parents, typically on the go, want convenient and easy access to their child's healthcare providers. Rhinogram allows parents to text their providers, on their own time, when it comes to their child's appointments, clinical questions, medical records and billing. This alleviates the need for multiple phone calls and extensive wait times," said Kathy Ford, President and Chief Product Officer of Rhinogram. "This collaboration with Sweetgrass Pediatrics met the practice's need to better engage with patients through quick and efficient communication, the way parents prefer."

About Rhinogram

Based in Chattanooga, Tenn., Rhinogram is a leader in cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant telehealth communications – connecting patients, clinicians and office administrators through confidential, text-based interactions in real time. The company's telehealth platform, which supports multimedia messaging and Facebook messenger communication, seamlessly integrates with most EHR and PMS systems, synchronizing secure, encrypted patient communication into clinical workflows.

With Rhinogram, providers can better engage with their patients by streamlining administrative processes, managing pre- and post-procedure care, and reducing unnecessary appointments to realize value-based care success and deliver a quality experience that drives patient loyalty.

For more information, visit www.rhinogram.com and connect with us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Sweetgrass Pediatrics

Sweetgrass Pediatrics is a full-service pediatric practice offering comprehensive care for children and young adults at its clinics in West Ashley, Moncks Corner, North Charleston, Carnes Crossroads and Summerville and Mt. Pleasant.

For more information, visit www.sweetgrasspediatrics.com or call/text 843-416-3333 to book an appointment.