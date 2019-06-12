T2 Biosystems to Highlight its Products and Technology at Upcoming Medical Meetings

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the development of innovative diagnostic products for critical unmet needs in healthcare, announced today that it will highlight its rapid molecular diagnostic products and technology, including the T2Bacteria® and T2Candida® Panels, at three medical meetings in June 2019: Biodefense World Summit 2019, ASM Microbe 2019, and APIC 2019.



The Biodefense World Summit 2019 will take place on June 17-19, 2019 in Bethesda, MD. At the meeting, Tom Lowery, chief scientific officer of T2 Biosystems, will make a presentation titled "A Rapid, Direct-from-Blood Diagnostic to Address Infections from Multidrug Resistance Organisms (MDROs)" at 12:00 pm ET on Monday, June 17, 2019. Dr. Lowery's presentation will highlight how the clinical use of the Company's T2MR® technology, which enables the rapid detection of sepsis-causing bacterial and fungal pathogens directly from whole blood without the wait for blood culture, is advancing patient care and addressing the multidrug resistant organisms (MDRO) public health threat, such as the recently emerging superbug, Candida auris. Dr. Lowery will also highlight potential future uses of the T2MR technology for biodefense applications.

ASM Microbe 2019, a major annual meeting of the American Society for Microbiology, will take place on June 20-24, 2019 in San Francisco, CA. At the meeting, the Company will host an Industry and Science Showcase event at 12:00 pm PT on Friday, June 21, 2019 that will describe the Company's T2MR technology, highlight the latest T2Bacteria Panel clinical data, review successful implementation strategies for hospitals, and discuss patient case studies from recent customer use and as it relates to supporting antimicrobial stewardship challenges, and further the discussion on how the Company is addressing the multidrug resistant organisms (MDRO) public health threat, such as Candida auris. The event will also highlight potential future advancements of the T2MR technology in the field of sepsis management. Additionally, the Company will also exhibit the T2Bacteria and T2Candida Panels with in-booth presentations (booth 1443) throughout the meeting, which will be attended by clinical lab professionals, clinicians, and researchers.

APIC 2019, the annual meeting of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, will take place on June 12-14, 2019 in Philadelphia, PA. The Company will showcase its products at booth 130 during the meeting, which will be attended by healthcare professionals involved in infection prevention.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, a leader in the development and commercialization of innovative medical diagnostic products for critical unmet needs in healthcare, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems' products include the T2Dx® Instrument, T2Candida® Panel, and T2Bacteria® Panel and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including products for the detection of additional species and antibiotic resistance markers of sepsis pathogens, and tests for Lyme disease.

Media Contact:

Gina Kent, Vault Communications

gkent@vaultcommunications.com

610-455-2763

Investor Contact:

Zack Kubow, W2O Group

zkubow@w2ogroup.com

415-658-6436