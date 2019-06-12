Lift & Co. Announces Date for its Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results Conference Call

TORONTO, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lift & Co. Corp. ("Lift & Co." or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will report its financial results for the year ended March 31, 2019 on Monday, June 24, 2019 before market open. The Company will subsequently hold a conference call and webcast on the same day at 1:00 pm Eastern Time hosted by Matei Olaru, Chief Executive Officer, and Kasia Malz, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer session will follow.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Monday, June 24, 2019

Time: 1:00 PM Eastern Time

Participant Dial-in Numbers:

Local - (+1) 866-211-3050

International - (+1) 647-689-6572

Conference ID: 5787828

Webcast Registration:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2027833-1/2751119DF49B463A192B7B9D478187E5

Recording Playback Numbers:

Local - (+1) 416-621-4642

Toll Free - (+1) 800-585-8367

Expiry Date: July 24, 2019 11:59 PM

Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be needed to hear the webcast.

About Lift & Co.

Lift & Co. (TSXV:LIFT) is a publicly-traded technology company modernizing the cannabis industry.

Forward-looking statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and the Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

SOURCE Lift & Co. Corp.

For further information:

Lift & Co.

Sara McMillen, Director Communications and Government Relations, Lift & Co.

smcmillen@lift.co

1-416-220-9536

Investor Relations:

Thesis Capital

Prit Singh, 905-510-7636, psingh@thesiscapital.ca