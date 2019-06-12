Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) on Behalf of Sunlands Stockholders and Encourages Sunlands Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) on behalf of Sunlands stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Sunlands has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On March 22, 2018, Sunlands successfully completed its Initial Public Offering ("IPO"), issuing 13 million shares at $11.50 per share. Since the IPO, Sunlands stock has declined over 80% to close at $2.26 per share on June 11, 2019.

