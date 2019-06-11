Cyber Security Mogul & Entrepreneur Seeks Thunder Bay Riding's Liberal Party Nomination

THUNDER BAY, Ontario, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secure Swiss Data announces that their CEO, David Bruno, is seeking Liberal Party of Canada nomination for the Thunder Bay – Rainy River riding.



David Bruno





In today's digital world so often fraught with threats to our identity, security and bottom line, there couldn't be a more urgent time to prioritize cyber security in our public policy. Thunder Bay native, David Bruno, knows this better than anyone. Bruno has officially announced his candidacy for the Liberal Party's nomination for the Thunder Bay-Rainy River Federal riding.

Meet The Candidate – Saturday 15th June

Come out and meet David in person and bring your local concerns. He will be at the West Thunder Community Centre, 915 South Edward Street, this Saturday 15th between 4pm & 8pm. Free refreshments provided for all.

Fighting For Greater Funding Across the Northwest

Northwestern Ontario has long suffered from under-representation. Any resident will tell you there is a serious funding disparity between the north and the south. Bruno wants to change that, and bring much-needed attention and resources for a region that is too often "out of sight – out of mind" especially when referring to budget concerns and budget cuts coming from Queens Park.

Climate Change Issue Close to His Heart (Elimination of Single Use Plastics)

Another issue close to his heart is climate change. David believes that Canada has a unique opportunity to be at the forefront of this battle and hopes to help spearhead the effort. It is his vision to see single-use plastics replaced with biodegradable wood-based products through our local renewable forestry industry.

Secure Swiss Data's Services More Critical Than Ever

Secure Swiss Data, operating from both Canada and Switzerland, provides encrypted email and data services. All data is stored in highly secure data centres located in converted military bunkers and is protected by a unique combination of services, laws, operational principles, and technology. As the number one vulnerability in any organization's security system, email is the most concerning cybersecurity threat. Ransomware and phishing are on the rise and constantly evolving into new, harder to detect forms.

Prevention solutions and strategies are thus now, more than ever, at the forefront in every company's security planning, along which encryption of communications. Secure Swiss Data indicates that it is "well ahead of schedule in the fight to thwart current cyber security threats to our personal privacy." -David

Contact

1-888-977-7270

david@davidbruno.ca



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d9e2386-561f-4b8c-9e9b-80dc08d21e4e







