China Gold International Resources Announces its Director, Ms. Fuzhen Kang, received Award along with Director Changes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSX:CGG, HKEx: 2099)) (the "Company" or "China Gold International Resources") is pleased to announce its director Ms. Fuzhen Kang has won an Award and also wishes to announce pending changes to the Directors of the Company at the upcoming annual and special general meeting ("AGM") of Shareholders to be held June 25, 2019 (Vancouver time).



Ms. Fuzhen Kang

The Company is very pleased to announce that its director, Ms. Fuzhen Kang, is the recipient of the All-China Women's Federation ("ACWF") National Pacesetter Award for her excellent work representing and upholding women's rights and interests, and promoting equality between women and men. The annual awards have been organized by ACWF since 1960 and to date, approximately 35,000 women from all segments of Chinese society have been presented with the honorary title. Ms. Kang previously received the Top 10 Outstanding Community Relation Cadres of China National Gold.

Ms. Kang was born in Qamdo, Tibet. She graduated from the Department of Environmental Science of Tibet University. In July 2008, Ms. Kang joined the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Tibet Huatailong Mining Development Co., Ltd. ("Tibet Huatailong") which operates the Jiama Copper Gold Polymetallic Mine in Tibet and has had a number of community communication roles. Ms. Kang, being bilingual in Tibetan and Mandarin, is an important link between the Company and local Tibetans. Over the years, she has focused her work on the listening to the local Tibetans and assisting with the community development of creating a harmonious life style between CGG and the local people.

Board Departures

At the Company's upcoming AGM, Mr. Xiangdong Jiang will retire as a non-executive director and will not stand for re-election. In addition, each of Mr. Yunfei Chen, Mr. Gregory Hall and Mr. John King Burns, all independent non-executive directors, have each voluntarily decided to not stand for re-election at the AGM.

"We are truly grateful for the array of experience and dedication that each of Mr. Jiang, Mr. Chen, Mr. Hall and Mr. Burns have brought to the Board over the years. They have provided sound, thoughtful guidance that has been instrumental to both overcoming the challenges and seizing the opportunities at China Gold International Resources during their long tenures," stated Mr. Xin Song, Chairman of the Board. "On behalf of the entire Company, I would like to thank each of them for their many years of contributions which will serve as the foundation for the Company's further growth and success."

2019 Director Nominees

Building on the departures from the Board, four candidates for the Board have been nominated for election at the AGM, including one executive director and three independent non-executive director nominees.

Mr. Shiliang Guan currently services as Chairman of Tibet Huatailong since November 2015. In September 2016, Mr. Guan was appointed Vice President of the Company. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Guan served as Deputy Manager of the Production Management Department of China National Gold from 2011 to 2014. From 2014 to 2015 Mr. Guan was also Chairman of the Board of Inner Mongolia Baotou Xinda Gold Mining ("Xinda Mining") Co., Ltd, where he was responsible for the overall production and operations at Xinda Mining. Prior to 2011, Mr. Guan also held senior positions at Jilin Haigou Mining Company, Shaanxi Dongtongyu Gold Mine of Zhongjin Gold Corporation Limited, Zhongjin Gold Corporation Limited, Tongguan Zhongjin Gold Mining Co., Ltd, Songxian Jinniu Co., Ltd. and Qianhe Ltd.

Mr. Guan is a senior professional mining engineer and has over 25 years of experience in the mining industry. Mr. Guan holds a bachelor's degree in Mining Engineering from Northeastern University in China.

Mr. Wei Shao, is the National China Service Co-Leader at Dentons Canada LLP and specializes in international business transactions focusing on China. Mr. Shao has over 25 years of extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions, corporate and project financing, cross-border counseling and general corporate and commercial transactions.

Mr. Shao is actively in community and non-profit organizations. Prior to his legal career, Mr. Shao worked for the United Nations in New York. Mr. Shao is an interpreter accredited by the United Nationals and by the federal government of Canada.

Mr. Shao holds an LLB from the University of Toronto, BA from Xian Foreign Languages Institute and U.N Accreditation of Simultaneous Interpretation from the Beijing University of Foreign Studies.

Dr. Bielin Shi, has over 30 years' experience as a geologist with high level experience in investment management, applied geostatistics, resource estimation and mining geology. He has worldwide operational expertise in exploration, mine planning, independent technical reviews, due diligence audits and expert technical reporting in compliance with the JORC Code, NI43-101 and HKEx Standards.

Dr. Shi is a Competent Person under the JORC Code and holds equivalent credentials in respect of Canadian and Hong Kong's Mineral Resources / Reserves reporting standards. Dr. Shi has published numerous papers on the application of geostatistics in resource estimation.

Dr. Shi obtained his PhD degree in Geology from The University of Melbourne, Australia; and MSc degree in Geology from Guizhou University of Technology, China. He also worked as a Post-Doctoral Research Fellow in Geostatistics at Edith Cowan University, Western Australia.

Ms. Ruixia Han, is currently Head of Operations and Risk of MEC Advisory Limited, which is the sole Investment Advisor to Can-China Global Resource Fund. Ms. Han's role covers investment, accounting, finance treasury and investor relationships related matters. Prior to joining MEC Advisory Limited in 2014, Ms. Han was an Investment Manager at The Export-Import Bank of China (China EXIM Bank) responsible for sourcing, evaluating and negotiating investment opportunities in the banking and direct investment industry.

Ms. Han obtained her PhD degree in Economics (Finance), Master degree in Economics (Venture Capital) and Bachelor degree of Economics (Finance) and has a double bachelor degree of Journalism from Renmin University of China.

Mr. Song stated, "We are very pleased to welcome the nominees to the Board who will bring a range and depth of perspective and experience to support the Company's continued growth opportunities."

In addition to the above new nominees, Xin Song, Liangyou Jiang, Yongqing Teng, Fuzhen Kang and Ian He will stand for election.

