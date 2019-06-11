MERGER ALERT – BKS and DNBF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS)

Merger Announcement: June 7, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, stockholders of Barnes & Noble will receive $6.50 in cash for each share of Barnes & Noble stock that they hold.

To learn more about the BKS investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/barnes-noble-inc





DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQCM: DNBF)

Merger Announcement: June 5, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, stockholders of DNB Financial will receive 1.22 shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. common stock for each share of DNB Financial stock that they hold.

To learn more about the DNBF investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/dnb-financial-corporation





