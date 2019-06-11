MERGER ALERT – GDI, SSFN, and EE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI)

Merger Announcement: April 30, 2019

Transaction Details: The proposed transaction will be effected through a "Reverse Morris Trust" transaction, allowing Ingersoll-Rand's Industrial segment ("Ingersoll-Rand Industrial") to be spun-off to Ingersoll-Rand's shareholders and simultaneously merged with and surviving as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gardner Denver. Upon completion of the combination, existing Ingersoll-Rand shareholders will own 50.1% of the combined company and existing stockholders of Gardner Denver will own 49.9% of the combined company.

Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQCM: SSFN)

Merger Announcement: June 7, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, stockholders of Stewardship will receive $15.75 in cash for each share of Stewardship common stock held.

El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE)

Merger Announcement: June 6, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, the shareholders of El Paso will receive $68.25 per share in cash for each share of El Paso they own.

