Kimball International to Present at the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 13th in Boston

JASPER, Ind., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL), an Indiana-based manufacturer, today announced that Kristie Juster, CEO, Michelle Schroeder, CFO, and Dennis Gerber, Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations will present at the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 13, 2019 in Boston, MA. Kimball International's presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m. EDT and will be focused on the Kimball International Connect Strategy launched May 7, 2019. The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed at the conference website, http://www.wsw.com/threepa28/kbal/ . A link to the webcast and the slides used in the presentation are also available in the investor relations section of the company's website: www.kimballinternational.com .



About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are "Sponsored BY the Buyside FOR the Buyside" and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Gamco Investors, Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, GRT Capital Partners, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors. The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com .

About Kimball International, Inc.

For over 65 years, Kimball International has created design driven furnishings that have helped our customers shape spaces into places, bringing possibility to life by enabling collaboration, discovery, wellness and relaxation. We go to market through our family of brands: Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, David Edward and D'style by Kimball Hospitality. Our values and high integrity are demonstrated daily by living our Purpose and Guiding Principles that establishes us as an employer of choice. We build success by growing long-term relationships with customers, employees, suppliers, shareowners and the communities in which we operate. In fiscal 2018, the Company generated $686 million in revenue and employed over 3,000 people. To learn more about Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL), visit www.kimballinternational.com .

