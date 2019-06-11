SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of S, INVVY, and BSX of Upcoming Deadlines

WILMINGTON, Del., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. reminds investors of upcoming deadlines involving securities fraud class action lawsuits commenced against the following companies:



Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S)

Class Period: January 31, 2019 – April 16, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 21, 2019

According to the Complaint, April 15, 2019, Sprint responded to the Federal Communications Commission ("FCC") review of the Company's proposed merger with T-Mobile US Inc., stating that "Sprint is in a very difficult situation that is only getting worse." Then, on April 17, 2019, The Wall Street Journal published an article stating that Sprint "has touted adding new wireless connections for six straight quarters[, but] many of those gains were free lines or existing customers that switched services."

Indivior PLC (OTC PINK: INVVY)

Class Period: March 10, 2015 – April 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 24, 2019

According to the Complaint, on April 9, 2019, the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") announced that a federal grand jury had indicted Indivior "for engaging in an illicit nationwide scheme to increase prescriptions of Suboxone Film, an opioid drug used in the treatment of opioid addiction." According to the indictment, Indivior deceived "health care providers and health care benefit programs into believing that Suboxone Film was safer, less divertible, and less abusable than other opioid-addiction treatment drugs," acquiring billions of dollars in revenue in Suboxone Film prescriptions.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX)

Class Period: February 26, 2015 – April 16, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 24, 2019

According to the Complaint, on April 16, 2019, the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") announced that it had ''ordered the manufacturers of all remaining surgical mesh products indicated for the transvaginal repair of pelvic organ prolapse . . . to stop selling and distributing their products in the U.S. immediately.'' The FDA stated that ''the manufacturers, Boston Scientific and Coloplast, have not demonstrated a reasonable assurance of safety and effectiveness for these devices,'' as required to continue marketing the devices in the United States. According to Jeffrey Shuren M.D., director of the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health: ''In order for these mesh devices to stay on the market, we determined that we needed evidence that they worked better than surgery without the use of mesh to repair POP. That evidence was lacking in these premarket applications, and we couldn't assure women that these devices were safe and effective long term[.]''

A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Any member of the proposed class may move the court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

