Final Opportunity to Own at California Pacific Homes' Tristania in Cypress Village

IRVINE, Calif., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Final homes are selling now at Tristania by California Pacific Homes, presenting a last opportunity to own in Irvine's popular Cypress Village. Act quickly to purchase at this new townhome collection, where two-story designs offer open living areas, modern amenities and private yards, including oversized yards at select homesites. The prime village setting delivers a great lifestyle experience with Garden Center Park's pools, spa, tot lot and more just steps from home, while freeways, award-winning schools and favorite destinations like the Irvine Spectrum Center® are all within easy reach. To learn more about final opportunities at Tristania, hurry in to the sales office or go to www.CalPacificHomes.com now.

LOW TAX RATE! California Pacific Homes introduces Tristania, an exciting new collection of two-story townhomes with spacious rear yards within Irvine's Cypress Village. Four attached floorplans balance architectural innovation with comfortable interiors and modern amenities. New home designs feature up to three bedrooms, tech areas per plan, large Great Rooms, and convenient two-car garages.





"Tristania is one of our most popular attached collections with spacious designs, a low tax rate and a location near the best of Irvine," said Robin Fiorello, Director Marketing and Design Center. "This is your last chance to buy one of these beautiful new Cypress Village homes. Don't miss it!"

Tristania in Cypress Village offers four smartly planned townhome designs spanning from approximately 1,606 to 1,934 square feet. Spacious interiors include three bedrooms, two and one-half baths, gourmet kitchens with large islands, lofts and tech spaces per plan, and two-car attached garages. All homes feature a private rear yard with a patio and trellis. Prices start from the mid $800,000s.

Cypress Village , one of the Villages of Irvine created by the Irvine Company, offers residents everything families want and need to thrive now and in the years to come. Offering the next generation in new home designs, Cypress Village provides residents with resort-style recreation, acres of parks and is conveniently located just moments away from the region's premier shopping, dining and entertainment. Students attend Cypress Village Elementary School and Jeffrey Trail Middle School; both schools are conveniently located within the Village and are part of the heralded Irvine Unified School District.

Irvine Company Community Development (ICCD), the nation's premier master planner, created the Villages of Irvine®, which was recently honored as "Top-Selling Master Planned Community in the West" for the sixth straight year. The Villages of Irvine delivers timeless architecture set among the best park system in Southern California, the best public schools in the state, and the safest city in America of its size — for 13 straight years — according to FBI statistics. This highly acclaimed community is also renowned for its more than 57,000 acres of preserved open space; world-class shopping, dining and entertainment; and modern business centers — all of which work together to create an unparalleled quality of life. Thanks in large part to the Villages of Irvine, Money magazine routinely ranks the city of Irvine as the one of the state's "Best Places to Live." For more information, please visit VillagesofIrvine.com .

To visit Tristania at Cypress Village in Irvine from the 5 freeway, exit Sand Canyon Ave. and turn left. Turn right on Great Park Boulevard and take a right to enter the village. Follow signs to the models. Sales office is open daily from 10am to 6pm. For more information, call 949.833.6159.

To learn more about Tristania, join the Interest List at www.calpacifichomes.com .

California Pacific Homes is a landmark homebuilder comprised of forward thinkers who possess the capacity and intuition to design and deliver inventive new neighborhoods in the most desirable locations. Driven by innovation and a fresh approach, the art and expertise of homebuilding is elevated to the next level by consistently introducing extraordinary new-home opportunities to the Southern California marketplace. For more information, please visit www.calpacifichomes.com .

Product type and availability are subject to change without notice.

CONTACT: Meagan Taylor (MeaganT@HayesMartin.com) (949) 417-1799

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/981e462c-8fdc-4439-8930-6943a2ee17f7

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.