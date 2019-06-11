The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BV, AAPL, INVVY and LTHM

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Class Period: Purchasers of common stock pursuant to the IPO completed around July 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 14, 2019

The complaint alleges that the defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements in the Offering Documents relating to the IPO, including omitting or failing to disclose that: (i) a material portion of BrightView's contracts were underperforming and/or represented undesirable costs to the Company; (ii) as a result of the foregoing, BrightView would implement a "managed exit" strategy to end its low margin and non-profitable contracts with customers; (iii) this "managed exit" strategy would negatively impact BrightView's future revenue throughout 2018, and would continue to do so well into fiscal year 2019; and (iv) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Class Period: August 1, 2017 to January 2, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 17, 2019

During the class period, Apple Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the U.S.-China trade war had negatively impacted demand for iPhones and Apple's pricing power in greater China, one of Apple's most important growth markets; (b) the rate at which Apple customers were replacing their batteries in older iPhones rather than purchasing new iPhones was negatively impacting Apple's iPhone sales growth; (c) as a result of slowing demand, Apple had slashed production orders from suppliers for the new 2018 iPhone models and cut prices to reduce inventory; (d) unit sales for iPhone and other hardware was relevant to investors and the Company's financial performance, and the decision to withhold such unit sales was designed to and would mask declines in unit sales of the Company's flagship product; and (e) as a result of the foregoing, defendants lacked a reasonable basis in fact when issuing the Company's revenue outlook for the first quarter 2019 and/or making the related statements concerning demand for its products, as Apple's business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as defendants had led the market to believe.

Indivior PLC (OTC:INVVY)

Class Period: March 10, 2015 to April 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 24, 2019

The complaint alleges that during the class period Indivior PLC made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Indivior and its executives engaged in an illicit nationwide scheme to increase prescriptions of Suboxone Film; (2) Indivior illegally obtained billions of dollars in revenue from Suboxone Film prescriptions by deceiving health care providers and health care benefit programs; (3) as a result of the aforementioned misconduct, Indivior would face felony charges; and (4) due to the foregoing, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

Class Period: on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Livent securities pursuant and/or traceable to initial public offering on or around October 11, 2018.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019

The complaint alleges Livent Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that a supply contract with Nemaska Lithium Inc. had been terminated; (2) that, as a result, the Company would be forced to fulfill its customer contracts using alternative vendors at reduced revenues and lower margins; (3) that the Company had a long-standing contract to supply lithium hydroxide to a customer at a much lower price than any of the Company's existing contracts; (4) that the Company's margins were squeezed due to the customer's increased orders; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

