Fiduciary Trust Welcomes New Wealth Director to South Florida Office

CORAL GABLES, Fla., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiduciary Trust Company International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, announced today that Yolanda Perez has joined the firm as a wealth director in its Coral Gables office. Ms. Perez has over 14 years of experience working with high-net-worth clients in various wealth management roles throughout her extensive career in North America and Europe.



"We are excited to welcome Ms. Perez to our South Florida office to help us continue to grow Fiduciary Trust's presence in this region," said Michael Cabanas, regional managing director for Fiduciary Trust Company International's Coral Gables office. "We are committed to reaching more individuals and families with complex wealth management needs, including those with international interests, and are confident that Ms. Perez can help support us in achieving new levels of growth."

Ms. Perez joins Fiduciary Trust from Scotia Wealth Management in Miami, where she served as a senior manager and trust and estate practitioner in the international wealth structuring unit for more than four years. In this role, Ms. Perez developed and cultivated wealth structuring solutions for offshore fiduciary structures for clients, such as generational trusts, purpose trusts, and foundations.

Earlier in her career, she held a senior role in the private banking sector with Lombard Odier Transatlantic, LP in Montreal, and she also held various senior roles at JPMorgan Chase Bank in both New York and England (London and Bournemouth), for more than five years, in its wealth asset management and investment banking divisions.

"I look forward to working with some of the most respected wealth management professionals in the industry in my new role," said Ms. Perez. "I am eager to reach new clients who can benefit immensely from our firm's services and core offerings, as well as to maintain and strengthen the existing client relationships we have formed in the South Florida region throughout our firm's history."

Ms. Perez is fluent in Spanish and French and proficient in Italian and Arabic. She earned her LLM (Master of Laws) in international law, with a specialization in U.S. and transnational laws, from the University of Miami School of Law. She also graduated with a Bachelor of Laws from the University of London in England and received a Bachelor of Arts from McGill University in Montreal. Ms. Perez also earned a Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) trust diploma in international trust management from the International Trust Companies Association and CLT International.

Currently, Ms. Perez is also a member of the Miami branch of STEP and the Florida International Bankers Association (FIBA).

About Fiduciary Trust

Fiduciary Trust Company International, a global wealth management firm, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $75 billion in assets under administration and management as of March 31, 2019, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in New York, NY, Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, San Francisco, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, and Arlington, VA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com and follow us for latest updates at https://www.linkedin.com/company/fiduciary-trust-company/.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton. Franklin Templeton's goal is to deliver better outcomes by providing global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the Company has expertise across all asset classes, including equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. The Company's more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With employees in over 30 countries, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and approximately US $695 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2019. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

Copyright © 2019. Fiduciary Trust Company International. All rights reserved.

Contacts: