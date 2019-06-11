Plastic Recycling Market to grow at 6.1% CAGR to hit $41.2 Bn by 2025 - Industry Analysis by 2019 Trends, Size, Cost Structure, Sales, Revenue, Growth Drivers, Price and Gross Margin

Dallas, Texas, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recycled plastics are the plastics that made from post-consumer or post-industrial plastics instead of the virgin resin. The process of recycling used plastic from consumable products is an efficient means to reprocess the material into useful products. Many different products make great sources of recyclable material, including: soda bottles, plastic packaging, sheets and pellets. Recycled plastic is used to make many different types of products. The type of product that is made out of recycled plastic depends on the type of plastic resin. There are several different types of plastic resin used to make different products, such as PET, PP, HDPE and LDPE.

Recycled plastics can be used in various fields, like Packaging, Consumer Goods, Construction, Textile Fiber / Clothing, Landscaping / Street Furniture, etc.

The global Plastic Recycling market was 25600 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 41200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2019 and 2025.

The market of recycled plastic is highly fragmented with a tail of manufacturers. As the largest production area of recycled plastics, there are more than 3000 companies supply recycled plastics. The market concentration in developed areas is higher comparatively. Leading suppliers in the worldwide are Clear Path Recycling, Clean Tech Incorporated, Mohawk Industries Incorporated, CarbonLite Industries, Envision Plastics Industries, Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Incorporated, Greentech and Veolia Polymers, which takes a combined share of less than 5% in 2017.

The "Global Plastic Recycling Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions (North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) , Types (PET, PP, HDPE, LDPE & Others) and Application (Packaging & Consumer Goods, Construction, Textile Fiber/Clothing, Landscaping/Street Furniture, & Other Uses)" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include are Clear Path Recycling, Clean Tech Incorporated, Mohawk Industries Incorporated, CarbonLite Industries, Envision Plastics Industries, Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Incorporated, Evergreen Plastics, PolyQuest, Phoenix Technologies, Verdeco Recycling, Custom Polymers, KW plastics, Extrupet, Greentech , Veolia Polymers, Hahn Plastics, PLASgran, APR2 Plast, Luxus, Viridor, Centriforce, Visy, Kyoei Industry, Wellpine Plastic Industical, Fuqing Topway Plastics Industrial, Intco, Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech, and Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

This report studies the Plastic Recycling market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Plastic Recycling in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Plastic Recycling in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Plastic Recycling are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, we offer customizations according to the company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Plastic Recycling market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Major points from Table of Contents:

1 Plastic Recycling Market Overview

2 Global Plastic Recycling Competition Analysis

3 Plastic Recycling Company Profiles and Sales Data

4 Plastic Recycling Market Status and Outlook by Regions

5 Plastic Recycling Application/End Users

6 Global Plastic Recycling Market Forecast

7 Plastic Recycling Upstream Raw Materials

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

