KLDiscovery opens new office and document review facility in Sydney, Australia

Globe Newswire  
June 10, 2019 8:00pm   Comments
MCLEAN, Va., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KLDiscovery announced the opening of a new office at 9 Barrack Street in Sydney, Australia. The new location strengthens KLDiscovery's Asia Pacific presence and provides a centrally located facility for the company's eDiscovery offerings in Australia. This is KLDiscovery's second location in Australia, with an existing data recovery facility in Brisbane under the Ontrack brand.

The new office also features a document review facility supporting 50 reviewers, bringing the total document review capacity of the company to 1300 seats across 12 facilities. Additionally, customers can utilize Nebula™, KLDiscovery's proprietary end-to-end eDiscovery management platform that was purpose-built to address common pain points found in other tools.

"We are excited to bring our world-class technology and service to Australia with a physical presence that ensures our commitment to the region," said Chris Weiler, CEO of KLDiscovery. "Australia and the APAC region as a whole is a strategic priority for KLDiscovery, and we continue to explore additional opportunities for expansion in the future."

"The Sydney office is open for business and we're ready to introduce the KLDiscovery brand to the Australian market," said Krystina Jones, Executive Vice President of Global Legal Technology Sales and Marketing at KLDiscovery. "We believe KLDiscovery's superior technical capabilities, unique corporate culture, and emphasis on ‘client first' customer service will be well received."

To schedule a tour of the new office and document review facility in Sydney, please contact John Karamoschos, Business Development Director, at john.karamoschos@kldiscovery.com.

About KLDiscovery
KLDiscovery provides technology-enabled services and software to help law firms, corporations, government agencies and consumers solve complex data challenges. The company, with offices in 43 locations across 20 countries, is a global leader in delivering best-in-class eDiscovery, information governance and data recovery solutions to support the litigation, regulatory compliance, internal investigation and data recovery and management needs of our clients. Serving clients for over 30 years, KLDiscovery offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, electronic discovery and data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews, and managed document review services. In addition, through its global Ontrack Data Recovery business, KLDiscovery delivers world-class data recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction and tape management. KLDiscovery has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in North America by both Inc. Magazine (Inc. 5000) and Deloitte (Deloitte's Technology Fast 500) and CEO Chris Weiler was recognized as a 2014 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year™. Additionally, KLDiscovery is a Relativity Premium Hosting Partner and maintains ISO/IEC 27001 Certified data centers around the world. For more information, please email info@kldiscovery.com or visit www.kldiscovery.com.

Media Contact:

Krystina Jones
888.811.3789
krystina.jones@kldiscovery.com

